Stop no-showing for Covid-19 tests, NWT health authority pleads

Too many people are booking Covid-19 tests and then failing to show up, the NWT’s health authority says, further straining what little testing capacity the territory has.

In a news release, the health authority said “as many as 30 percent of people are not showing up for booked appointments” at the Yellowknife test centre, despite being sent reminders by email.

The territory is currently reporting more than 100 new cases of Covid-19 each day. Yellowknife alone had nearly 600 active cases as of Tuesday.

Some residents reported standing in line outside in temperatures approaching -40C while waiting for their appointment. Others said they had been able to wait in their vehicles for their slot to open up.

“If you cannot attend the booked appointment, or were tested as a walk-in, or no longer need the appointment for any reason, please cancel your booked appointment,” the health authority asked of Yellowknife residents.

Appointments for a test in Yellowknife can be made online. Booking confirmation emails for the test centre contain a link to cancel an appointment if needed.

“Like many other aspects of the Covid pandemic, we have a collective responsibility as a community to manage resources to ensure necessary services are accessible to those who need them,” the health authority stated.

“By using your booked appointment slot or confirming the cancellation of an unneeded appointment, you help us continue to provide best care to all.”