Fort Good Hope man convicted of child pornography charges

Warning: This report contains details taken from a court case that involves the sexual abuse of children.

Graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse were read aloud in a Yellowknife courtroom earlier this week.

Crown prosecutor Morgan Fane detailed some of the 1,477 images and one video of child pornography found after an international investigation led to a Fort Good Hope man’s computer.

Fane said material found on four devices in Kenny Shae Jr’s bedroom predominantly featured females aged four to 14 years old.

RCMP found the devices when they searched the 23-year-old’s home in October 2019.

He was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and pleaded guilty on Monday. He will be sentenced in April.

Shae Jr no longer lives in Fort Good Hope and appeared in court by phone.

The investigation was triggered in February 2019 when Shae Jr used the Kik and Discord messaging apps to transmit media that met the definition of child pornography in the Criminal Code.

Algorithms used by those apps flagged the images and the authorities were notified, as is required under Canadian and American legislation. The accounts were traced to the same Fort Good Hope address.

Forensic examination of Shae Jr’s devices included inspection of his chat logs, user accounts, apps and internet history.

The final outcome of his case could be affected by a separate decision in April when Chief Justice Louise Charbonneau sentences Mario Laplante, a 64-year-old registered nurse arrested in Whatì in August 2019.

Earlier this month, prosecutor Fane called for Laplante to serve a prison term of 3.5 to four years. Defence lawyer Mallorie Malone argued for three years. Charbonneau reserved her decision on Laplante’s sentencing until April 12.

In the Shae Jr case, Fane and defence lawyer Peter Harte asked Justice Andrew Mahar to adjourn until May 10 so Charbonneau’s ruling can be assessed.

The date for Shae Jr’s sentencing arguments will be set at that time.