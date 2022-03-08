Stolen shotguns still missing as Fort Smith teenager is charged

A 17-year-old arrested in Fort Smith after a three-day police operation has been formally charged, but RCMP say stolen weapons are still missing.

The teenager, who as a youth suspect before the courts is no longer being named, faces two break-and-enter charges and one charge of careless use of a firearm related to an “incident where shots were fired at a residence,” RCMP said.

Fort Smith spent almost a day in a form of lockdown and witnessed a weekend-long police operation before an “armed and dangerous” suspect was eventually apprehended.

A break-in was reported at a Department of Lands facility in the town overnight between Thursday and Friday. One of the two break-and-enter charges corresponds to the same facility. The department not made any detailed public statement regarding the incident.

“Shotguns stolen from the break-and-enters are yet unaccounted for and the RCMP continue to search for them,” police said on Tuesday.

One Fort Smith resident passed away in suspicious circumstances early on Friday morning. Police have so far not linked the 17-year-old with that death.

On Tuesday, police said a “comprehensive investigation” into that death continued and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday in Edmonton.