Fort Smith suspicious death was homicide, police confirm

A suspicious death reported in Fort Smith earlier this month was a homicide, RCMP said for the first time on Wednesday, confirming a fatal shooting had taken place.

Until now, officers had avoided stating with certainty what took place when a 50-year-old man passed away in the town early in the morning of Friday, March 4, referring to the death only as suspicious in nature.

A three-day police operation ensued as RCMP tried to trace a 17-year-old reported to have been armed and dangerous. The teenager was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of break-and-enter alongside careless use of a firearm.

Without expressly stating the same teenager is believed to be responsible for the homicide, police on Wednesday said they were “not actively looking for any further subjects of interest in this case.”

Confirmation of the homicide followed an autopsy carried out in Alberta.

Police say they have now found two shotguns taken from a Department of Lands facility that Friday, but RCMP added “there are still shotguns outstanding” from other break-and-enters on the same day.

Investigations into both the break-ins and the homicide continue, RCMP said, asking anyone with information to call the Fort Smith detachment at (867) 872-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.