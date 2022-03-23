NWT women-in-trades program offers placements at Gahcho Kué

The GNWT, Gahcho Kué mine and territorial Native Women’s Association on Wednesday announced a new program helping women into skilled trades.

Building Forever pays female NWT residents to spend time with northern mentors in 11-day work placements at Gahcho Kué, one of the territory’s three active diamond mines.

The first six placements are tentatively scheduled for May this year. Applicants will need to pass a security check and come through an interview process to receive a placement. (Visit the GNWT’s website for information about applying.)

“In addition to providing exposure to a career in the trades, the mentorships will also focus on building confidence, establishing work-life balance and ensuring that each participant feels safe and accepted while on site,” the territorial government stated in a news release.

Trades covered by the program include electrician, millwright, carpenter, heavy equipment technician, plumber, parts or instrument technician, and crane and hoisting equipment operator.

People completing placements will be encouraged to apply for apprenticeships at the mine. Women currently take up fewer than five percent of trades apprenticeships in the NWT, territorial employment minister RJ Simpson stated.

Gahcho Kué says it has created two apprenticeships for NWT women starting this year.

Denise McDonald, president of the Native Women’s Association of the NWT, said the initiative would “support and empower Indigenous women and their families throughout the Northwest Territories.”