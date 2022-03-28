Man charged after police raid Fort Providence home

Cocaine and cash have been seized after police raided a home in Fort Providence, RCMP said on Monday. One man is reported to have been charged.

Police said the raid took place on Friday at an otherwise empty home. According to RCMP, more than $5,000 was found alongside a man in possession of 1.5 oz of cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia.

RCMP said 27-year-old Osman Malik was arrested and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Malik’s initial court appearance was scheduled for Monday, police said. He is assumed innocent until proven otherwise.