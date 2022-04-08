Haviah Mighty, Stu Larsen, PIQSIQ in Folk 2022’s second wave

Folk on the Rocks on Friday named Haviah Mighty, Stu Larsen and PIQSIQ to its 2022 lineup in the second of three announcements.

They join the earlier announced headliner Joel Plaskett and the likes of Zoon (Hamilton-based musician Daniel Monkman), Mo Kenney, Monowhales, Ghostkeeper, Shauna Seeteenak, and Mise en Scene.

Brampton hip-hop artist Haviah Mighty had, like Plaskett, initially been lined up to play the Yellowknife music festival’s 40th anniversary in 2020 before Covid-19 forced the event’s cancellation.

PIQSIQ, similarly, had been scheduled to play Folk in 2020. This summer’s festival will be Australian singer-songwriter Larsen’s first appearance.

Also announced on Friday were:

Queer Songbook Orchestra (2020 festival-that-wasn’t alumnus)

Josh Q and the Trade Offs

Leaf Rapids (2020 festival-that-wasn’t alumnus)

Wolf Saga

Kalilah Rampanen

Will’s Jams

Red Hot Hayseeds

Gnarwhal

One North Recordings

Aurora Fiddle Society

NWT Creative Collective

One more announcement wave remains, at a later date. The festival takes place from July 15 to July 17.

Cabin Radio will again broadcast full, live coverage of Folk on the Rocks 2022 with 30 hours of live music from three stages across the weekend. Meanwhile, the Cabin Stage will host some of the festival’s most exciting acts in an intimate lakeside environment.