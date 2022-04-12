Beaufort DeltaJustice Inuvik 50/50 cash goes missing during fire alarm, police say Published: April 12, 2022 at 3:20pm Ollie WilliamsApril 12, 2022 Last modified: April 12, 2022 at 3:22pm Inuvik's Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre in 2021. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Inuvik RCMP say they are investigating after cash reportedly went missing from the town’s friendship centre during an evacuation triggered by a fire alarm. Police said firefighters turned up at Ingamo Hall at 5:15pm on Saturday, April 9, after the fire alarm was pulled. “Upon arrival, all occupants had exited the building,” RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.Advertisement. “After confirming there was no fire, occupants were allowed back into the building,” police said. “Staff then realized a large sum of money from sales of 50/50 tickets was missing from the ‘bingo sales’ room. Inuvik RCMP are investigating the theft.” Police believe the theft took place between 5pm and 5:30pm that day. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related