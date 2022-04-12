Inuvik 50/50 cash goes missing during fire alarm, police say

Inuvik RCMP say they are investigating after cash reportedly went missing from the town’s friendship centre during an evacuation triggered by a fire alarm.

Police said firefighters turned up at Ingamo Hall at 5:15pm on Saturday, April 9, after the fire alarm was pulled. “Upon arrival, all occupants had exited the building,” RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

“After confirming there was no fire, occupants were allowed back into the building,” police said.

“Staff then realized a large sum of money from sales of 50/50 tickets was missing from the ‘bingo sales’ room. Inuvik RCMP are investigating the theft.”

Police believe the theft took place between 5pm and 5:30pm that day.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.