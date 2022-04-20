Northwest Territories reports 22nd death related to Covid-19

The Northwest Territories on Tuesday reported one additional death related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of such deaths in the territory to 22.

This is the first Covid-19 death reported in the territory since all mandatory public health restrictions were lifted on April 1. As with other deaths related to Covid-19, the territorial government did not disclose any further information.

Public health officials have said rates of hospitalization and death from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are much lower than for previous variants. Of infections reported in the territory so far this month, 177 were presumed to be the result of the Omicron variant and 55 the Omicron B.1.1.529 sub-variant.

According to the latest statistics from the territorial government, there are currently only 55 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory – 25 in Yellowknife and 12 in the Beaufort Delta.

However, the territory’s figure is likely to significantly under-represent the true number of cases as residents are no longer required to report positive results from at-home tests. Prior to April, many cases were confirmed at dedicated testing centres and residents were legally obliged to report any positive tests recorded at home.

Wastewater surveillance results in Yellowknife appeared to show this under-representation in action.

The latest sewage sampling data indicates a dramatic spike in Covid-19 detection this month. As of April 11, the NWT reported detecting an average of 7,699 copies of the virus that causes Covid-19 per millilitre of wastewater. That compares to a previous high of 2,373 copies per millilitre on October 4, 2021.

A graph created by the NWT government shows wastewater surveillance results in Yellowknife.

Cabin Radio has reached out to the NWT government for more information regarding the latest wastewater surveillance results and confirmation of the veracity of the data.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been 11,682 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the NWT, 112 related hospitalizations, and 30 related intensive care admissions.