Inuvik store targeted twice in two weeks, RCMP say

An Inuvik store has been targeted by thieves twice in the span of two weeks, RCMP in the town said on Wednesday.

In a news release, Inuvik RCMP appealed for information regarding break-ins said to have taken place on March 24 and April 2 at Arctic Digital, a store on Mackenzie Road that sells phones and IT equipment.

According to police, two people broke a window and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the store on March 24.

At around 1am on April 2, RCMP said, the same window – now boarded up – was used again by two people to gain entry to the store.

“Police were able to obtain surveillance footage but have not yet been able to identify those responsible,” RCMP stated, asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual seen in one frame of the footage.

The second break-in prompted Arctic Digital to issue what it called a “reminder” on its Facebook page: “There is no cash or cellphones left on premises after hours.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.