Donovan Woods headlines final Folk on the Rocks lineup reveal

Singer-songwriter Donovan Woods will play Folk on the Rocks 2022, the Yellowknife festival announced on Friday.

Woods and 14 other acts were revealed live on Mornings at the Cabin in a third and final artist announcement. He’ll join the likes of Joel Plaskett and Haviah Mighty at this year’s event.

All three were originally set to perform at Folk on the Rocks’ 40th-anniversary celebration in 2020 before the pandemic forced its cancellation.

Woods, known for songs like Portland, Maine, recently released a six-track EP titled Big Hurt Boy. The EP is the 42-year-old’s first release on his own label, End Times.

Confirmed on Friday for Folk 2022 were:

Donovan Woods

Kimmortal

Pantayo

Sara Dufour

Ellen Froese

St Arnaud

Joey Nowyuk

Saltwater Hank

Michael Peter Olsen

CYNERGII

Ranec

SkyFire Taiko

Bella Beats

Taiga Yoga

Northern Mosaic Network

The festival takes place from July 15 to July 17.

Cabin Radio will again broadcast full, live coverage of Folk on the Rocks 2022 with 30 hours of live music from three stages across the weekend. Meanwhile, the Cabin Stage will host some of the festival’s most exciting acts in an intimate lakeside environment.

Early-bird tickets are on sale until May 9.

The two earlier lineup announcements included the following acts:

Announcement one

Joel Plaskett

Zoon

Mo Kenney

Monowhales

Ghostkeeper

Shauna Seeteenak

Mise En Scene

NARA

Alex & Ana

Glam On The Rocks

Peekaboo Kazoo

Yellowknives Dene Drummers

Announcement two

Haviah Mighty

Stu Larsen

PIQSIQ

Queer Songbook Orchestra

Josh Q and the Trade Offs

Leaf Rapids

Wolf Saga

Kalilah Rampanen

Will’s Jams

Red Hot Hayseeds

Gnarwhal

One North Recordings

Aurora Fiddle Society

NWT Creative Collective

The festival has also relaunched a talent show that awards the winner a slot on the main stage.

The Main Stage Showdown will be held at Yellowknife’s Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 4 from 7pm. Performers who want to take part – they can be of any age – can sign up online before the end of May 13.