Bystander hit by vehicle and seriously injured during argument

A pedestrian remains in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle during an altercation between two other people, Yellowknife police said on Monday.

According to RCMP, the pedestrian – who has not been publicly identified – was hit just after 9pm on Thursday last week while walking in the Bison Estates area of Yellowknife.

Police said their investigation “determined two women had been in a physical altercation near a parking area by Bison Estates, which resulted in a motor vehicle subsequently hitting a pedestrian who had been walking near this location.”

RCMP added the pedestrian had not been involved in the altercation.

A witness to the incident told Cabin Radio the vehicle involved was a truck, characterizing the incident as a “hit and run.”

“The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was transferred to the University Of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for medical care,” police said. “The pedestrian remains in serious condition.”

Police did not specify whether anyone had been arrested or charged in relation to the incident, but appealed for anyone with information to contact the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.