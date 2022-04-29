JusticeSouth Slave Drugs, guns and cash seized in Hay River raid, police say Published: April 29, 2022 at 9:32am Ollie WilliamsApril 29, 2022 The Hay River RCMP detachment. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Police charged a man with drug trafficking and firearms offences and said more arrests may be on the way after raiding a Hay River residence last weekend. In a Friday news release, RCMP said drugs, guns and more than $2,000 in cash had been seized and a man arrested at the scene as part of an “ongoing drug investigation.” Neither the location nor the man’s identity were given. Police said the man is expected to appear in Territorial Court in Hay River on June 13.Advertisement. “This matter is still ongoing and further arrests are pending,” RCMP stated. Advertisement. Related