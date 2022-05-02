Weapons charges laid after Forrest Drive fight sends man to hospital

One man needed hospital treatment and another faces weapon-related charges following a fight on Yellowknife’s Forrest Drive, RCMP say.

The incident took place near the city’s Circle K convenience store at 1pm on Saturday. Two men, each 30 years old, were said by police to be involved. The men were not named by RCMP.

In a Monday news release, police said one man had been “assaulted with a weapon and suffered an injury to his arm.” The man was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital and later released.

RCMP did not immediately confirm the form of weapon involved.

The second man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, police said. He faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.