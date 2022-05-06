As snow melts, police ask Fort Smith for help finding shotgun

A stolen shotgun connected to a three-day police operation at the start of March may emerge as snow melts in Fort Smith, police said on Friday.

In a news release, RCMP asked the town’s residents to check yards, sheds and outbuildings for a shotgun or green shotgun shells “associated with a strong of incidents” on March 4 this year.

The incidents in question resulted in a town-wide lockdown and weekend-long police operation. A 17-year-old was ultimately arrested and has since been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man, shot early on the morning of March 4, alongside other offences.

Multiple firearms were reported stolen at the time. Police focused Friday’s appeal on one shotgun and associated shells.

“If anyone locates any of these items, please do not handle the firearm or shells and immediately contact the Fort Smith RCMP,” police stated on Friday. The detachment can be reached at (867) 872-1111.