Flash flood alerts for KFN’s Old Village, Hay River’s Vale Island

The Northwest Territories has issued its first flood-related alerts of 2022, warning flash floods may strike communities at the mouth of the Hay River.

Shortly before 10:15pm on Friday, the territorial government published a flash flood alert for the Old Village of the South Slave’s Kátł’odeeche First Nation. That was followed by an identical alert for Hay River’s Vale Island.

The warnings, labelled “critical” by the territory, instruct the Old Village and Vale Island to “be ready to evacuate on short notice due to high flood risk.”

The Vale Island warning also applies to West Channel residents.

Chief April Martel of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation shared this footage shortly before 9pm on Friday, May 6.

“There is currently a high risk of flooding as a result of ice jamming along the Hay River,” the territorial government stated.

The alerts state that if an evacuation becomes necessary, an evacuation order will be issued. The territory said the alerts were issued at the request of the communities concerned.

By email, the Town of Hay River – characterizing the warning as an evacuation alert – said residents “should now prepare their households for a potential evacuation in accordance with Town of Hay River household preparedness guidelines.”

The Hay River region is already under a snowfall warning, with a significant dump of snow and rain expected over the weekend just as breakup reaches a critical stage.

The Town of Hay River has told Vale Island and West Channel residents to take steps to protect their properties and ready themselves for a potential evacuation. More information and webcam images are available on the town’s website.

Follow breakup updates for the NWT on our dedicated page. Emergency information is available on the GNWT’s public safety webpage.