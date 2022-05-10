Pilot uninjured after plane crashes northeast of Jean Marie River

A 52-year-old man escaped unharmed after his light aircraft came down around 45 km northeast of Jean Marie River, RCMP said on Tuesday.

Fort Simpson RCMP said the crash was reported to them at 9am after the pilot used his Garmin satellite device to trigger an SOS. Police used a Great Slave Helicopters charter helicopter to reach the site.

The small, single-engine plane – the model was not identified in Tuesday’s news release – was found upside-down in an open area some 45 minutes’ flying time from Fort Simpson, RCMP said.

“The pilot was located unharmed and transported back to Fort Simpson,” police stated, adding the incident is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board.

There was no word regarding the cause of the crash. The pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, was not publicly identified.