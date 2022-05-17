Canadian North makes more leadership changes

Canadian North has appointed new leaders for its cargo and charter divisions in what the company said were changes “to renew operational focus.”

Chris Avery had already left the role of president and chief executive at the airline last month. On LinkedIn, Avery states he is now WestJet’s vice president of commercial strategy.

On Tuesday, Canadian North interim president Rashwan Domloge said Matieu Plamondon had been appointed to a newly created position, vice president of cargo, airport operations and facilities.

“His priority will be to strengthen our cargo business and to ensure we are reliably delivering in this area on time, every time,” the airline stated in a news release.

Plamondon’s previous responsibility for charters and business will transfer to Andrew Pope, already the airline’s vice president of customer and commercial.

“This will consolidate our scheduled and charters businesses under one area and provide much tighter coordination between these two parts of our business,” the airline stated.

“Andrew’s priority will be to ensure the continued stability and performance of both of these important areas.”

The changes take effect on May 30.