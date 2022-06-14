Green expects ‘a lot of NWT interest’ in dropped vaccine mandate

The federal government is expected on Tuesday to announce the end of its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air travel and outbound international flights.

The announcement could also drop the requirement that all federal agency workers be vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is expected to remain for foreign travellers entering Canada.

Responding to initial reports on Monday evening, NWT health minister Julie Green said on Twitter she expected the territory’s residents to have “a lot of interest” in the planned change in federal policy, “especially the small communities where flying is the only option or the option when the ice roads are out.”

NNSL reported earlier this week that Inuvik’s marine rescue unit had been grounded over a failure to follow the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Covid-19 vaccination policy. A federal move to drop the requirement would solve that conflict.

Reports suggest the changes could come into effect as soon as Monday, June 20, though a vaccine mandate may be reinstated if efforts to combat future variants demand it.