In pictures: Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival

Sri Lankan and Québécois dance met jigging and throat singing in front of hundreds of Yellowknifers in Somba K’e Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival mixed cultures from the NWT and the world with booths, activities and a series of live performances spanning four hours.

The NWT Literacy Council said the Akaitcho, Dehcho, Sahtu, Gwich’in and Tłı̨chǫ peoples of the NWT were represented alongside nations like India, Hong Kong, Ethiopia, Pakistan, South Korea, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Jamaica, Iran, Nepal, Zimbabwe, the Philippines and Nigeria.

“In a world of increased polarization, we are humbled and honoured to host a meaningful gathering and celebration of culture and diversity on Chief Drygeese territory,” stated Stephanie van Pelt, integration advisor at Intercultural Centre NWT.

Here’s a taste of the action from the festival. Photos on this page: Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio