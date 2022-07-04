Yellowknife reinstates city-wide fire ban

The City of Yellowknife reinstated its city-wide fire ban on Monday morning.

“Due to very dry conditions, no indication of rain in the forecast, and an expected increase in lightning activity later in the week, the City of Yellowknife’s Fire Chief, Nelson Johnson, has implemented an open air burning ban,” said the City of the mandatory ban in a press release.

The City plans to issue fines to people caught not following the fire ban and said people can call (867) 873-2222 to report complaints about burning during the ban.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice. The fire danger forecast for Yellowknife is listed as “extreme” for the next three days.

This is the second time this summer Yellowknife ice has implemented a fire ban. The first ban started on June 9 and was lifted on June 30.