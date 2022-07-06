News Internet services disrupted across NWT, Yukon, and Northern BC Published: July 6, 2022 at 4:37pm Sarah PruysJuly 6, 2022 The Northwestel building in downtown Yellowknife on November 20, 2020. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio On Wednesday afternoon, Northwestel reported some NWT customers may be experiencing internet outages. The company did not specify what the issue is, but said it is working to resolve it. “Customers should expect to be without service for several more hours,” said the company in a tweet shortly before 2:30pm.Advertisement. Landline and cell phone services are working, Northwestel said. The same issue with internet in the NWT is also impacting the Yukon and Northern British Columbia. Advertisement. Related