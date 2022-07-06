Internet services disrupted across NWT, Yukon, and Northern BC

On Wednesday afternoon, Northwestel reported some NWT customers may be experiencing internet outages.

The company did not specify what the issue is, but said it is working to resolve it.

“Customers should expect to be without service for several more hours,” said the company in a tweet shortly before 2:30pm.

Landline and cell phone services are working, Northwestel said.

The same issue with internet in the NWT is also impacting the Yukon and Northern British Columbia.