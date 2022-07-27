Highway 3 reopens after vehicle fire south of Deh Cho Bridge

Highway 3 has reopened south of Fort Providence after emergency responders tackled a significant fire late on Tuesday evening.

In a statement shortly before 10:30pm, police said a “large vehicle fire” was taking place five kilometres south of the Deh Cho Bridge. Construction has been under way in that area all summer.

RCMP said no injuries had been reported.

By 8am on Wednesday, police said they had been advised by the NWT government that traffic was once again flowing between the Highway 1 intersection and Fort Providence.

Images from the scene show a backlog of vehicles brought to a halt by a large smoke plume emanating from what appeared to be a tanker trailer.

The substance being carried by the vehicle was not immediately known.

Firefighters can be seen in video footage attempting to stop surrounding trees igniting.

The burned-out husk of what appears to be a tanker trailer following the fire. Photo: Supplied