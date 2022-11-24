In pictures: Yellowknife schools share Challenge Cup honours

Sir John Franklin High School now has women’s hockey bragging rights in Yellowknife, while École St Patrick High School won the men’s Wade Hamer Challenge Cup on Wednesday.

Sir John raced into a 5-0 lead over St Pat’s in the women’s game between the city high schools, Abby MacDonald scoring twice and contributing two assists.

Jaci Dusome scored two goals in three minutes to give St Pat’s a glimmer of hope before Emma Carey’s second goal of the game sealed a 6-2 win for Sir John, whose other scorers were Brooklyn Helyar and Morgan Noseworthy.

The men’s game saw St Pat’s take an early lead through Harrison Simmons before Joel Harris tied the game for Sir John two minutes later.

Second-period goals in quick succession from Gavin Pellissey and Matthew Schauerte gave St Pat’s what looked increasingly like an unassailable advantage until River McQueen reduced the deficit to one goal with two minutes remaining in the game.

With seconds to play and an empty Falcons net, Nolan Dusome scored to secure a 4-2 win for St Pat’s.

Wednesday’s games marked the first Wade Hamer Challenge Cup since February 2020, when Sir John won both games under the watchful eye of broadcaster Ron MacLean.

Below, we’ve picked out some of our favourite images from both games.

