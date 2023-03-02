Caitlin Cleveland to run for second term in Kam Lake

Yellowknife MLA Caitlin Cleveland says she will seek a second four-year term in the Kam Lake district at this fall’s territorial election.

Cleveland made the announcement at the foot of a Facebook post describing a visit to the city’s Mildred Hall School in which she had fielded questions from students.

One of the questions had been whether she would run again, she said, adding that the answer was yes.

She joins Great Slave’s Katrina Nokleby and Yellowknife South’s Caroline Wawzonek among incumbent MLAs who have formally declared they intend to seek re-election.

Former newspaper publisher Bruce Valpy has also said he intends to run, but has not specified in which district.