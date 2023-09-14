Live: Last day to register for South Slave flights home

Registration for flights home from Alberta to Fort Smith and Hay River closes at 8pm on Thursday.

The battle against wildfires outside both communities continues. On Wednesday, NWT Fire said a controlled burn designed to protect Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation from an area of fire to the east had been successful.

Essential workers are continuing to make the journey back to those communities ahead of the expected return of most residents early next week.

Thursday’s forecast suggested a chance of showers across the South Slave, while the morning brought rain over Yellowknife.

On this page, we’re bringing you updates throughout Thursday.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

You can also check out our guide to how Yellowknife businesses are reopening and the offers they have for returning residents.

Contact us:

We are not the government but if we can help, we will: ask a question here

To tell us about someone amazing who deserves a shoutout for what they’re doing or did, email us here

Heading home? Please email us updates about highway conditions or your flight experience

Still an evacuee? Tell us how it’s going where you are. What are your concerns and what’s keeping you going right now?

Send photos and video of your experience by emailing us here

If our coverage is helping and you’re able to support us, you can sign up for a small monthly donation that goes directly toward paying our staff.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Yellowknife

10:27 – Here’s a little more advice on what to do with your water tank if you’re heading home to the South Slave soon.

9:39 – This just in from the NWT’s chief environmental health officer:

“The chief environmental health officer is advising all residents returning from evacuation with water holding tanks for drinking water in the Hay River and surrounding area, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, and Fort Smith area to take the following measures to ensure safe drinking water: Drain the water in the holding tank and request a refill of fresh treated water, and flush all water lines with fresh water for 15 minutes.

“The notice applies to any commercial and private facilities which have water holding tanks for drinking water.

“This advisory is precautionary in nature and is due to the standing of drinking water for over four weeks in tanks. There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community.”

9:03 – This message is for NWT residents who have lost homes because of fires over the past few months, or anyone reading this who knows someone in that situation.

We’re working on some reporting that follows the process people who’ve lost their homes now face. What’s next and what do the challenges and supports look like? If that’s you, what help are you returning to? What are you planning to do? Who have you talked to (insurers, governments, friends, companies, family, neighbours, others) and what do they say?

If you’re happy to speak with my colleague Simona about this, let her know. It is, of course, a subject we intend to treat with great sensitivity, with a view to producing reporting that can help others in similar situations.

8:47 – This map came in late last night from NWT Fire, showing in red the area burned so far by fire SS052. The lighter pink is the fire in May that caused the first evacuation of Hay River and KFN.

“Defences continue to hold throughout the Hay River corridor,” NWT Fire stated.

Conditions today suggest a chance of showers (per the Environment Canada forecast) but still quite warm for this time of year, with highs in the South Slave up around 20C.

8:44 – No major travel updates this morning. Highways 2 and 5 are open for essential workers (and Fort Resolution residents) only. Expect the use of pilot cars to help you home, depending on conditions.

Still need to register for a flight home? Here’s the link. The deadline is 8pm tonight, we’re told.

8:42 – Good morning! What a fantastic rainy morning here in Yellowknife. Long may that continue. Can I also recommend snow.