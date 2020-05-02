Body of Sladjana Petrovic, Yellowknifer reported missing, is found

RCMP on Saturday confirmed the body of Sladjana Petrovic, a Yellowknife resident reported missing in December, has been recovered.

Sladjana, 60, was last seen on Boxing Day leaving her 53 Street apartment and walking toward Franklin Avenue. For weeks, friends led a campaign to search for her.

Police say her body was discovered on Friday evening, “just off the Frame Lake Trail in a wooded area.”

The territory’s chief coroner has subsequently confirmed the body as that of Sladjana.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Sladjana as we bring this news forward,” said Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife detachment commander.

“We hope there will be some closure for them now.”

RCMP had combed the streets of Yellowknife and used a helicopter to search Tin Can Hill when Sladjana disappeared in late December. Badges bearing Sladjana’s picture were handed out by friends in mid-January.

Police extended an appeal for information about her whereabouts to Alberta, checked with airlines, and asked banks to examine records of her financial activity. There was no sign.

A post-mortem has now been ordered. Police said no further information was immediately available.