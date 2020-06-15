Fire breaks out at home on Yellowknife’s 50A Avenue

A fire broke out at a home on Yellowknife’s 50A Avenue early on Sunday evening. Multiple fire trucks and at least one ambulance were on the scene.

While the fire appeared confined to a single home, there was some melting and damage to a neighbouring property. The cause of the fire was not clear.

Cabin Radio understands the occupants of the house, a family with a young child, are safe.

A neighbour told Cabin Radio they had seen the fire growing in the yard of the property and had been briefly concerned it would spread to their own home.

A crowd of onlookers gathered as crews attacked bright orange flames lapping from the roof of the building. They were soon moved back by police.

50A Avenue was blocked off by RCMP and municipal enforcement.

Several times, crews broke open the home’s wooden cladding to allow hoses easier access to the fire in the building’s roof.

Windy conditions in Yellowknife blew smoke from the fire across Franklin Avenue, the city’s main thoroughfare.

The fire, which began at around 6pm, appeared to be under control shortly after 7pm.

Flames emerge from the roof of a home on fire on Yellowknife’s 50A Avenue. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Smoke from the fire blew across Franklin Avenue.

Firefighters prepare to attack a house fire on Yellowknife’s 50A Avenue. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The fire seen from downtown Yellowknife. James O’Connor/Cabin Radio

The fire took place in a downtown Yellowknife residential neighbourhood. Photo: Aaron Black