Bear and cub put down after second trip into NWT mine camp

A bear that wandered the cafeteria of a Northwest Territories diamond mine on the weekend returned to the camp on Monday and was subsequently put down.

Video footage emerging from the Diavik mine site showed both the bear’s initial trip to the cafeteria – having apparently made it inside via the kitchen’s external doors – and what seemed to be a second trip, this time to the gym.

People inside the mine’s recreation hall could be heard gasping as footage showed the bear pawing at the glass doors before moving on.

A cub was reportedly also involved on Monday, though it’s not clear if the cub, too, entered the camp.

“The bear did return to the main camp yesterday,” a Diavik spokesperson confirmed by email on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said Diavik’s environment team, in consultation with territorial wildlife officers, “examined all options to prevent further intrusions and came to the conclusion that the bear and her cub had to be put down. Our top priority is always the safety of our employees, and unfortunately, this was the only solution to keep our employees safe.”

Bears are not uncommon at the NWT’s mine sites, but rarely do they manage to access indoor living areas.