Yellowknife’s extreme cold to continue ‘for next few days’

Yellowknife’s Christmas cold snap will continue into the weekend, federal forecasters warned on Thursday, with wind chill values hovering around -50C.

Temperatures in the city haven’t risen above -30C since Monday. Yellowknife and a range of nearby communities have been under some form of extreme cold advisory since Sunday.

Extending that advisory on Thursday, Environment Canada said: “Temperatures or wind chill values near minus-50 will continue for the next few days. Cloud cover in regions farther south, including Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì, will give warmer temperatures today. However, the extreme cold is expected to return by Friday morning.”

Sahtu communities Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, and Tulita are all under a separate extreme cold advisory warning of bitterly cold weather until at least Friday morning and possibly into the weekend.

In Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic, wind chill of -50C on Thursday night should give way to better conditions by Friday afternoon.

In Yellowknife, slightly warmer temperatures are expected by Sunday, for which the current forecast high is -28C.