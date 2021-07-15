$1.75 million handed out for anti-poverty initiatives

An increase in funding allowed for 52 groups to receive anti-poverty fund grants this year, up from 28 groups in 2020.

The Rainbow Coalition’s Qmunity Camp and West Point First Nation’s From All Directions programs are among the community, Indigenous, and non-profit organizations’ programs to receive thousands of dollars from the territorial government’s anti-poverty fund.

The territorial government announced the annual recipients on Wednesday afternoon.

The fund received an increase of $750,000 in 2021, resulting in a combined total of $1.75 million in available funding “to help eligible organizations and Indigenous governments provide innovative community driven solutions in their poverty reduction initiatives,” the NWT’s health minister Julie Green stated in a news release.

“The additional funding has allowed us to help more applicants help their communities than in previous years.”

The successful proposals addressed poverty reduction through programs focused on supporting food security, those experiencing homelessness, early childhood development, employment and training, healthy living, traditional knowledge, and on-the-land activities.

The Rainbow Coalition’s sleepaway Qmunity Camp, for youth aged 12 to 17, “provides a safe and inclusive space that promotes self expression and healing through on the land programming,” according to a news release.

The West Point First Nation’s From All Directions program, “takes a multi-pronged approach to food security by focussing on traditional knowledge of food on the land, harvesting, developing a community garden, and charitable food donation.”

Funding allocations range from $4,800 to $67,200.