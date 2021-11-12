Tracking the outbreak: NWT moves beyond 2,000 cases

The Northwest Territories has now recorded more than 2,000 cases of Covid-19, a rapid progression from just 179 cases on August 13, 2021.

As of November 10, there had been 1,940 cases recorded among NWT residents and 72 among non-residents. A further 11 cases are associated with the territory as they involve NWT residents but were diagnosed elsewhere.

The NWT reached 1,000 cases on September 27, around 18 months after the pandemic began. The next 1,000 cases took just a month and a half as a fall outbreak of the Delta variant hit the territory.

That outbreak began in August in the Sahtu region, badly disrupted Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ in October, and was responsible for heightened public health restrictions in Hay River and Tuktoyaktuk.

This page tracks the outbreak over time. We update the charts on this page whenever new data comes in. The NWT government usually provides new data each weekday evening, excluding public holidays.

The charts currently include data up to and including Wednesday, November 10, 2021. We expect the next update on the evening of Friday, November 12.

The first wave, encompassing the Sahtu communities, took place in August after a hand games tournament in Fort Good Hope turned into a Delta variant superspreader event.

Fort Good Hope, a community of 610 people, recorded 114 cases in a month. Colville Lake recorded 79 cases in a community of 151, meaning more than half of its residents contracted the disease.

By September, the outbreak had moved to the Yellowknife region. The city of 21,300 people had recorded 65 cases in the current outbreak by the end of August, a figure that ballooned to 456 cases by the eve of Thanksgiving and more than 900 cases by November 10.

Yellowknife entered its harshest pandemic restrictions yet on September 30, barring visitors in many households. Those restrictions expired on October 22. Schools in the city were closed from September 14 to October 25.

Behchokǫ̀, a community of 2,000 people, recorded 147 cases of Covid-19 in September and more than 200 cases in October. Behchokǫ̀ spent weeks in containment, closing many businesses and restricting travel to those fully vaccinated or testing negative for Covid-19, until emerging from those restrictions in early November.

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, which together recorded around 80 cases in an October outbreak, also spent time under heightened restrictions. Tuktoyaktuk entered containment on November 8 and had reported 37 cases of Covid-19 by November 10.

The first person to pass away from Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories was Gabriel Kochon, a 92-year-old Elder from Fort Good Hope, on August 23, 2021. The death was reported by the NWT’s chief public health officer on August 24, after which Gabriel’s family publicly identified him as the person concerned. (Read his obituary.)

By mid-November, a total of 12 NWT residents were reported to have passed away from Covid-19. The people to have passed away in those instances have not yet been publicly identified by their families.

Data regarding vaccination – including vaccination rates by community and the percentage of Covid-19 cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people – is reported on the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

By November 2, the territorial government said the NWT was “moving out of the outbreak.” On November 4, the territory marked its first day without new cases since early August.