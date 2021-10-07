NWT now has more than 400 active Covid-19 cases

The Northwest Territories now has more than 400 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time. Fifty-five new cases of the disease were reported by the territory on Wednesday.

Eleven people recovered in the same period, meaning the number of active cases rose from 378 on Tuesday to 422 on Wednesday. Most of the increase came in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, which are each set to have the latest public health measures extended in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Yellowknife reported 34 new cases and now has 266 active cases. Behchokǫ̀ reported 18 new cases and now has 137 active cases.

Hay River’s active caseload doubled to six as three new cases were reported. There were no new cases anywhere else in the territory.

There were two new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday and one new admission to intensive care. Earlier in the day, the NWT government said open beds remained at Stanton Territorial Hospital’s intensive care unit, stating the unit was not full and the hospital in general “has adequate capacity for admissions.”

Earlier, the NWT government issued a dozen exposure warnings for different Yellowknife stores over the past week.