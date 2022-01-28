NWT kids aged 5-11 can now get electronic proof of vaccination

Children aged five to 11 in the Northwest Territories can now access electronic proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Guardians can download the credential through the self-service online form on the territorial government’s website.

Until now, electronic proof of vaccination was only available for people aged 12 and up. The territorial government first rolled out the online system in October.

That same month, the territorial government began allowing non-essential businesses and organizations to require proof of vaccination upon entry to increase capacity limits. Under current public health orders, that requirement only applies to people who are 12 years of age or older.

The territory began offering second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 last week. According to the NWT government, 57 percent of children in that age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The territory’s proof of vaccine credential is designed to meet federal requirements. It provides information including a person’s name, date of birth, brand of vaccines received, and the dates of vaccination.

Anyone unable to successfully use the online system can contact the territorial health and social services authority, or pick-up a copy of their proof of vaccination in-person at their local health centre or the lower level of Centre Square Mall in Yellowknife.