One person in hospital after weekend collision in Hay River

One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Hay River Regional Health Centre following a two-vehicle collision around noon on Saturday.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said a white Ford Ranger was hit from behind by a red Ford F-150 that was driving at a “high rate of speed.” The incident occurred near the intersection of the Mackenzie Highway and McBryan Drive in Hay River.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged and a power pole had to be replaced as a result of the collision.

Jaws of life – a rescue tool used by the Hay River Fire Department in emergency situations – were used to remove the driver of the white truck from their vehicle, police said. That driver was then taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

The driver of the red truck suffered minor injuries, was taken to the hospital and released.

RCMP said an investigation into whether the driver of the red truck was impaired is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hay River RCMP at (867) 874-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.