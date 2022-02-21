Giant Mine Oversight Board launches online survey

The Giant Mine Oversight Board is seeking feedback on its activities from residents in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah.

The board launched an online survey on Monday to collect information about the public’s understanding of the remediation of the Giant Mine site. It is available in English, French and Willideh.

Results from the survey will be kept anonymous and used to guide future public engagement by the oversight board.

The Giant Mine Oversight Board, established in 2015, is an independent body which monitors and reports on remediation of the former mine site to ensure it is environmentally sound, socially responsible and culturally appropriate. It is also responsible for researching a permanent solution for dealing with the arsenic trioxide stored underground at the Giant Mine site.

The board is made up of one staff member and six directors appointed by the federal and NWT governments, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, North Slave Métis Alliance, the City of Yellowknife, and Alternatives North.