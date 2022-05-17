What to expect during Yellowknife’s 2022 construction season

Winter is over in Yellowknife and you know what that means – construction season is nigh.

Each spring, city staff let residents know which construction projects are slated to take place in the months ahead. On Monday, Yellowknife planning director Charlsey White provided this year’s breakdown.

From paving to playgrounds, here’s what you can expect across Yellowknife this summer and fall.

Recreation facilities

One of the biggest construction projects scheduled to take place in Yellowknife over the next few years is the creation of a new aquatic centre. Work planned for the upcoming construction season will include drilling and blasting on the site, along with work on the building’s foundation.

A planned assessment of the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool set to take place this year – which will examine the exterior walls, roof and mechanical systems – will help determine a future use for the building.

At the nearby Yellowknife Community Arena, upgrades will be made to the ammonia system, while work will be completed to extend the life of the curling club’s roof.

Road work

Some of Yellowknife’s streets are set to see fresh pavement this year, including McDonald Drive, Hordal Road, Hall Crescent, and 50 St from Franklin to 52 Ave.

Paving work that began last year on 54 Ave, Forrest Park, School Draw Ave and Moyle Drive will be completed this season.

The city plans to upgrade some traffic signals and push-button crosswalks.

Parks, playgrounds and trails

The city is planning to improve accessibility, upgrade signage and pathways, and place tables at several parks and playgrounds this year.

That will include replacement of the multi-use court at Jeske Crescent Park, replacement of the playground at Magrum Park, and upgrades to the Range Lake trail in partnership with the Rotary Club.

The dump

Over the past few years, improvements have been made to the city’s solid waste facility to enhance safety, meet regulations, and better manage waste and space at the dump.

That work will continue this construction season, with the most visible changes being upgrades to the weigh-out scale and a new gatehouse. Tipping fees will be updated later this year.

Other work at the dump will include asphalt and concrete crushing and draining and cleaning of the retention pond.

Other projects

The city is planning work to replace the water line from the Yellowknife River, renovate space in Centre Square Mall for a new visitors’ centre and non-commercial art gallery, and build an additional columbarium – a structure used to store cremated remains – at Lakeview Cemetery.

City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett warned that this year’s construction projects could be affected by things like changes to regulatory requirements, the availability of workers, supply chain issues, and inflation.

She added other “curveballs” could include climate change impacts and “infrastructure surprises” like the abnormally high number of frozen sewer lines in Yellowknife this past winter.