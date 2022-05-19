Highway 1 fully reopens after days-long closure in Dehcho

NWT Highway 1 is now open to traffic throughout its length after the ending of a closure due to high water on a stretch in the Dehcho.

The road west of the Highway 3 intersection, south of Fort Providence, had been closed for several days because water had made it impassable.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Infrastructure said one lane was now open from kilometre 236 to 238.

A closure between Enterprise and the Alberta border ended earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Liard River ferry is currently suspended. The territory says rising water levels, ice and debris are interfering with ferry operations. Service for the summer began for several hours on Tuesday before being halted.

