NWT child support payment changes may no longer require court

The NWT’s Department of Justice is redesigning the process by which parents apply for changes to child support payments and looking for feedback on draft regulations.

Current legislation requires that parents go to court every time they want to update child support payments they are paying or receiving, a process that can be time-consuming, stressful and expensive.

A recalculation service being developed is intended to reduce the need for parents to go to court to make changes to payment amounts.

Instead, either the person paying or the recipient will be able to register their child support order with this service for annual review and recalculation based on most recent income information.

The GNWT says it will accept feedback on the draft regulations by email or mail until July 5.

The service is expected to launch later this summer.