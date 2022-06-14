Phone, internet services disrupted in Norman Wells

Norman Wells RCMP announced disruptions to the town’s phone services on Tuesday morning, saying cell phone, long distance calling, landlines and internet services are down or operating intermittently.

The statement from police came almost 20 hours after the town posted to a community Facebook group stating their office phone lines were down.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Northwestel indicated that damage to “fibre infrastructure” in Norman Wells was impacting multiple services in the area and that technicians were working to restore service. They gave no information as to when services would return.

At that time, 9-1-1 services were still available by cell phone but not through landlines.

On Tuesday morning, more locations in Norman Wells reported experiencing service issues including Mackenzie Mountain School, Canadian North, and the Sahtú Got’iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre.

RCMP have advised residents to go to the local RCMP office for assistance with non-urgent matters.

For emergencies, police said if calls to the local detachment do not go through residents should call the Yellowknife detachment directly at (867) 669-1111.