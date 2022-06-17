Ottawa announces $550K for five Indigenous projects in NWT

The federal government on Friday announced a $550,000 investment in five Indigenous economic development projects in the Northwest Territories.

The money, from northern economic development agency CanNor, is designed to help NWT Indigenous businesses “recover from economic impacts of the pandemic, diversify, innovate and grow,” a news release stated.

The Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation will receive $304,162 for two projects.

Most of that money will go toward the purchase and installation of a hydroponic garden system which, when operational, is expected to produce up to 12,000 lb of produce per year.

The remainder will be used to establish a community investment trust for managing resource development income.

The Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government is receiving $72,800 to help assess the viability of building a facility for processing country food.

Morin’s Fisheries, in Yellowknife, has already received $91,150 to buy equipment needed to expand a winter fishery on Great Slave Lake.

Finally, $91,150 will go to Aurora Heat, a Fort Smith company that makes beaver products such as natural hand and feet warmers and earrings. The money will be used to buy and install a fur press, increasing production efficiency.