Live: Thousands leave Yellowknife as wildfire approaches

The Northwest Territories’ capital is emptying out after government officials said they had until Friday to get out before wildfires could overrun the area.

While the forecast isn’t certain, the territory’s wildfire agency said that if rain does not materialize on Thursday, a wildfire 16 kilometres west of Yellowknife could reach its outskirts by the weekend – and another fire could reach homes along the Ingraham Trail, northeast of the city, by Friday.

Ingraham Trail residents, residents of Dettah to the east of Yellowknife, and people living on Yellowknife’s western edge were told to get out now – on Wednesday night if they could – in an announcement that came early on Wednesday evening.

An evacuation order declared that night means the city of more than 20,000 people is pouring into the one highway south, Highway 3, which leads through the wildfire’s burn area and past the active fire to safety in Alberta or British Columbia.

An airlift begins on Thursday for anyone without vehicles.

Our evacuee supports page is here with anything we see that offers assistance to people leaving as they make their way to safety.

Meanwhile, a fire is now 10 kilometres south of the town of Hay River on the other side of Great Slave Lake. Hay River was evacuated on Sunday but some residents remain. Efforts to keep the fire out of the town continue.

Fort Smith, similarly, has a wildfire four kilometres from its doorstep and was evacuated over the weekend. Firefighters continue to try to hold that fire at bay and protect the community.

The community of Enterprise, south of Hay River, has suffered extraordinary damage with most homes gone.

On this page, we are providing live updates as the situation unfolds on Thursday.

If you have updates to contribute – offers of help, news about organizations or groups, or shoutouts you’d like to give to people who are helping – send them to us by email. You can also use this form on our website. Please also get in touch if you are an evacuee and are happy to talk to us about what’s happening or share photos and video, and it’s safe to do so.

If our coverage is helping and you're safe to take some time doing less important things, you can support us with monthly donations through Patreon.

Note to other media outlets: Our reporters are unlikely to be able to accommodate your requests. Sorry.

Updates appear below, the most recent first. Refresh the page for the latest. All times are in MT.

Current live reporter: Ollie Williams

8:48 – I have asked for information about how people in Alberta can help but the problem is that’ll be a lower-priority request compared to a lot of the other things happening. If you would like to volunteer, I suggest finding your nearest evacuation centre and stopping in. (Grande Prairie, St Albert, Leduc, High Level, Fox Creek, Valleyview, Red Deer, Fort McMurray – I’m sure there are more I’m forgetting, all of the above are hosting evacuees from the NWT in some shape or form. If you are an NWT evacuee, not all of those places are for all evacuees, please read our supports page.)

8:47 – My colleague Chloe called all the Yellowknife cab companies to find out what service you can expect today.

Aurora Taxi: still operating, wait time of 15 minutes right now.

City Cab: we couldn’t get through.

Yellowknife Cab: operating at limited capacity 8am-8pm.

8:46 – I just added a note above this text: use your browser’s search function to find updates in this page. If you want info on highways, for example, searching “highway” will take you through all of my highway updates.

8:45 – From NWT Fire: “We know everyone is looking for information. We’re doing our best to work with our crews who are actively fighting fires across the territory to get updates out.”

We’ll bring you all their updates here as they come in.

8:43 – We’re getting Calgary evac centre details for people using the airlifts or awaiting airlifted people.

8:39 – From Caroline Wawzonek: “Hey folks, if you have left your sprinkler running could you please PM us your address so that we can provide it to officials as they will need to be shut off. If you have not left yet and have yours on, please be sure to turn it off before you leave.”

8:36 – From Daryl Dolynny, boss of the Avens seniors’ facility, via my colleague Megan: “A bit hectic here since last night. We have some of our most critical residents heading out in a bit, with the majority of our long-term care residents on stand by, in our facility, for the next available plane. Our emergency management plans and updates can be found on our website. Many of our staff have left already, but we have our entire management team here and we will not leave until all our residents are in the air to Edmonton.”

8:33 – My colleague Emily, who has made it out to Edzo (one hour west of Yellowknife in ordinary circumstances and on the other side of the fire, for those not local), tells me it’s raining there.

8:27 – From Amy (thanks for this photo): “Big lineups are forming outside gas stations in High Level, same with all food and coffee places. They are short-staffed in some places too – people should remember to be kind as they help us get south safely.”

I am told it’s a bit of a Yellowknife reunion in High Level right now. I also heard from people who slept in cars as there are no hotel rooms.

8:24 – This just came in: “SHOUT OUT to the Air Traffic Controllers in Yellowknife! They’re working long and hard to get flights in and out safely. That’s absolute professional dedication! Same for the Flight Service Specialists!”

More generally, in places like Fort Smith and Hay River too, airport support staff worked miracles keeping things going in intensely difficult circumstances, and no doubt continue to do so.

I am very excited to tell lots of stories of incredible people once we’re done here. We will issue an appeal for stories of wildfire heroes once we know everyone is out and can turn our attention to that.

8:20 – Lots of people asking about plans for home care patients, people living alone, other vulnerable people. We have asked some questions and will bring answers where available.

8:09 – Horse owners needing pasture (I have no idea how many people this applies to, I know the stables in Yellowknife was already working on a plan), Louise Sanders in Sherwood Park is offering help.

8:07 – Highway 3 update direct from INF (no time to write full dept names): “Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchoko is OPEN southbound. As of 7:30am conditions were smoky, with fair visibility and free-flowing traffic. Yesterday saw a significant amount of traffic congestion on Highway 3, which could happen again today. Please drive safely according to road conditions.”

“Could” feels optimistic. You’re probably gonna have a slow drive. All that matters is getting west of the fire, so don’t worry if it takes ages. You’re doing it right.

8:05 – From Madalyn: “Highway through Fort Vermillion to Edmonton from High Level is completely clear and no vehicles.”

8:04 – From Terry Ungarian, County of Northern Lights: “The County of Northern Lights and the Town of Manning, both in northern Alberta, would be willing to offer assistance for evacuees from NWT should it be required. We are located approximately 200 kms south of High Level, AB on Highway 35.”

7:55 – Remember, email me with your own highway updates. If you have just gone through a section of highway (eg arrived in Behchoko, arrived at Big River, arrived at Steen River) tell me how that section was – traffic, weather, smoke, conditions.

From Lara, who made the drive last night: Bring jerry cans if you have them to avoid the Big River line. Masks for the smoke (N95). “Lots of people camping and pulling off the road beyond the NWT border. Apparently the washroom were very full at the border and needing a clean/empty. We stuck with bushes.”

Wise. If you need something truly jaw-dropping as a little light relief, here’s a reminder of how our highway washrooms can sometimes look.

7:50 – Lots of people reporting big lines outside Big River gas station. Again, I believe the Northern in town also has gas but it will involve a short extra drive (and might involve driving around some of the Big River line to get yourself into Fort Providence, which is a ballsy move, not sure if anyone is coordinating any of that).

This photo is from 10pm last night, via Shannon Moore.

7:46 – Guidance on people who need extra help with the airlift from the GNWT: “Medically vulnerable people will be received and triaged at Sir John Franklin high school starting at 10am. People should report with their belongings they need to get on a plane and evacuate. It is KEY that people know NOT to report to the airport.”

(If you’re on a scheduled flight, go to the airport. If you need an evac flight – regardless of whether medically vulnerable or not – go to Sir John.)

(Had a brief wobble there typing a sentence about using our school as a staging point for mercy flights.)

7:44 – Hearing from front-line medical workers and families who are worried at the prospect of how they’ll be helped out of the city once they finish helping others. I have asked for clarification on that.

7:40 – I have no idea how she found the time or brain capacity yesterday but our assistant editor, Emily Blake, appeared on The Big Story podcast to discuss what’s happening.

7:38 – Latest I have is that Yellowknife’s hospital is keeping its emergency room service as normal as can be. Many other services reduced, health authority page is here.

You know that friend of yours who’s always getting injured? Bubble wrap them, put them, in a vehicle, leave.

7:35 – Evacuees in Edmonton, Goba Care – a healthcare navigation and cultural safety service that helps northerners – is offering assistance on food, clothing, toiletries etc.

7:25 – Air Tindi has cancelled all scheduled and charter flights and is focusing on medevac, fire support and emergency flights.

7:22 – If you are a tourist in Yellowknife, advice for you from the GNWT: “People are being asked to leave by Friday at noon. If anyone is on a scheduled flight after that time, they should find an alternative to leave the city. They can report to Sir John Franklin beginning at 10am to be registered and get on an organized evacuation flight.”

7:21 – Yellowknife does have a departures and arrivals board for flights available online. In the past this has felt a little unreliable as a page, based purely on personal experience, but today I note it has a lot of updates and it looks like staff are working hard to keep it up to date.

(Note this is just scheduled flights, not evac flights. Evac flight details are appearing here.)

7:21 – So many questions about scheduled flights and I get it, I would be similarly unnerved. At the moment, I have nothing to suggest your scheduled flight is cancelled or delayed unless your airline says so.

7:18 – If you’re heading to Valleyview, the evac centre location has been updated.

You should now head for Polar Palace Arena, 4429 52 Ave. Opens at noon.

Meanwhile, South Slave evacuees should now head for Leduc, not St Albert. St Albert’s evac centre is full so Leduc is the new centre for any remaining South Slave evacuees.

Leduc Recreation Centre, 4330 Black Gold Drive, opens at 8am.

7:13 – Our reporter Aastha is at Yellowknife Airport (in a getting-out-safely capacity, not a journalistic one). Here’s the scene at 7:10am, people lining up waiting for check-in. I’m told there’s a reasonable line for WestJet even though the flight isn’t till noon and check-in won’t open till 9am.

7:11 – Road info from Jeff: “We’re almost to High Level. Traffic is light. We left Yellowknife last night at around 7:45. Heavy smoke around Kakisa and Enterprise. Shutting the HVAC system off in the vehicle helped.”

I second that, shutting off the air completely helped me out heading out of Yellowknife if you can stand it, and anywhere else smoky.

7:10 – Lloyd Desjarlais tells me there’s also free gas for evacuees in High Level. I don’t have precise coordinates for that, but High Level is not shockingly large so I think it’ll present itself to you.

7:06 – Actual photo evidence of free gas in Steen River just now. Photo from Michelle MacDonald.

7:05 – There is still free gas available in Steen River! (“Ollie, I have never done the drive to Alberta, where the heck is that?” It’s about 30 km over the border in Alberta if you’re heading that way. If you gas up in Fort Providence, I would aim for Steen River next.)

7:03 – The airlift starts this afternoon. It’s purely for people who cannot leave by road. This page has the details so far, and I will summarize:

Flights start at 1pm and so far are confirmed at 1pm, 2pm, 7pm, 8pm, 8:30pm, all to Calgary

DO NOT GO TO THE AIRPORT DIRECT unless you are taking a scheduled flight, not an evac flight

you are taking a scheduled flight, not an evac flight The evac flights are free

To get an evac flight, go to Sir John Franklin High School and you can register there and get all the other info you need

Obviously, get to the school as early as you like, this is not the day to be the last person sauntering up to the flight. The school opens at 10am today to begin registration

to begin registration Pets can come on evac flights. If you don’t have a flight, bring your dog (leashed) or cat (harnessed) anyway, the Royal Canadian Air Force flights will take you/them

6:53 – From Claudia via Twitter/X: “It’s surreal what’s happening. We’re en route. Our cats are not handling this as well as expected.”

Our cat set a world meowing record beneath my feet in the truck yesterday. 11,840,312 angry meows.

6:47 – A small amount of light rain fell overnight for about an hour in Yellowknife. It won’t have made a vast difference but it beats the alternative.

6:43 – Big River is not your only gas option in Fort Providence. The Northern store in the community itself also has gas and I’m told it’s open now for the day.

6:41 – All highways are showing as open from Yellowknife south to BC or Alberta. If you’ve been on the road recently and you’re somewhere safe, send me an email to tell me where you are, how busy and safe the highway is where you are, and any other tips you have for people behind you.

6:39 – CBC North has a special broadcast going that may help you out as well. If you’re able to listen, it’ll be worth it. (We’re focused entirely on this live updates page while our on-air team safely leaves the city.)

6:27 – Good morning. Ollie here in Fort Simpson. Live updates resume now and I’ll get through as much as I can. My colleague Chloe is taking over our evacuee supports page from Megan and we’ll be keeping that updated as we go, too.