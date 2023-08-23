Live: Wednesday updates for NWT wildfire evacuees

Our coverage of the NWT’s wildfire crisis continues as questions remain about how evacuees will be supported and, more than anything, how long people should plan to be away.

Officials continue to talk of timelines in weeks but say the wildfire situation outside Yellowknife, Hay River and Fort Smith remains too volatile for any certainty about a return date.

Those fires were held outside their respective communities on Tuesday without coming significantly closer.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

To ask a question, email us here

To tell us about someone amazing who deserves a shoutout for what they're doing or did, email us here

8:12 – If you have healthcare-related questions, the NWT’s health authority has a page of guidance here. If you can’t find an answer to your question there or in our guides listed above, let us know.

8:03 – Our video show is now live!

7:52 – Asked on the CBC phone-in show why the GNWT didn’t consult with the Tłı̨chǫ Government about the evacuation, Thompson says: “We got the residents of Yellowknife out. We didn’t reach out to everybody because at the end of the day, it was about getting everyone out safely.”

Thompson says he spoke with Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty after the fact and the conversation will now be “ongoing.”

“We don’t look at the ‘citizens’ part, we look at where it is,” the minister says, referring to how evacuation orders are decided.

7:47 – If your insurance company isn’t waiving your deductible (an issue we’ve heard about a lot), will the GNWT offer any extra help? On the CBC phone-in, officials say use insurance if you can – but the deductible issue is a “factor being considered” in how to get more support out to residents.

“That’ll be part of the questions that we are looking at,” says Shane Thompson. “If it’s a $5,000 deductible, we need to look at that.”

7:45 – Thompson says trucks are now being allowed to come through and get food to Yellowknife for distribution. It’s not clear when that changed, that may explain the discrepancy below.

7:44 – Asked about resupply challenges, Thompson says food is being shipped to Yellowknife then distributed from there, which is not at all the understanding we were given from Łútsël K’é and Air Tindi just a day and a half ago. The minister says “we’re addressing it … these communities that rely on the food situation out of Yellowknife and Hay River, we’re looking at that for sure.” He adds staff are also “looking at” the Sahtu.

7:40 – A question on the CBC phone-in about why the Red Cross was only asked to support in Edmonton and not in other areas. (I can tell you right now the Red Cross is in the NWT, because some of them are staying in the same lodge as me.)

“Some of them have Red Cross in there, some of them don’t. It’s what the community and organization of Alberta has in place. We’re not dictating to them how to do it, they’re doing us a favour,” Shane Thompson says, referring to Alberta rather than NWT communities.

The CBC asks if Thompson will call in the Red Cross to help in the territory. Thompson says they’re looking at every option and haven’t yet reached out to the Red Cross from certain departments but other departments may. Again, there are five people in the same Fort Simpson building as me who say they’re from the Red Cross, so y’know. Clearly somebody made a call.

7:38 – What am I going to owe when I get back? From electricity to internet, here’s the latest from Emily on payment policies during evacuation orders. We’re actively trying to get answers from as many companies as we can. If you were given info by a company not on our list, let us know.

7:36 – Reminder, the CBC has a phone-in on now and we’re live from 8am with our own video morning show.

7:30 – Thompson confirms what I think was already fairly apparent: the territory will be applying for significant federal disaster assistance, following the same program that all provinces and territories can use. We were told yesterday that any federal assistance covers things like government evacuation costs but not necessarily firefighting, but Thompson just told the CBC he thinks firefighting costs are likely to be part of that claim to Ottawa.

7:26 – Extraordinarily for a phone-in show, the caller, offered a chance to respond to the minister, gives a measured and reasonable response. I love the Northwest Territories.

7:24 – A caller on the CBC phone-in, reading a list of questions, asks Thompson in a nutshell: when did he know Yellowknife would be evacuating and “why did he delay” telling residents till Wednesday evening last week.

Thompson says a process had to be followed. “If other people heard things and heard rumours, I apologize if it looks like we gave information [ahead of time] to our staff.”

7:23 – We asked RCMP yesterday whether their patrols extend beyond Yellowknife to Ndılǫ, Dettah, the Ingraham Trail homes and areas that are pretty-much deserted right now like Enterprise.

“The answer is yes,” said spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead.

“We are patrolling all of those areas. We have officers making multiple patrols, day and night, to Dettah and Ndılǫ. We also have made and will continue to make patrols on the Ingraham Trail. Officers in Hay River have been out to Enterprise and will continue to make patrols in the coming days. We have also had officers go into Fort Smith, on RCMP planes, to conduct patrols there. These patrols have been dependent on fire conditions and visibility and our officers are not staying in the community overnight.”

7:22 – More from Shane Thompson: “We need to come up with a good approach because we’re spending taxpayers’ money. We haven’t figured out the details, we haven’t got them all done. We have a cabinet meeting at 1pm today and hopefully we’ll have some pretty good progress.”

7:21 – Thompson says the territory will “try to help people as best we can” and look at every option. “Nothing’s out of scope,” he says, though there are no fresh details about what the extra aid evacuees are promised might look like.

7:20 – CBC North is running a live Q&A with Minister Shane Thompson till 8am. Listen here.

7:15 – One of the many, many problems that come with evacuating Yellowknife is losing the city as a supply hub for smaller NWT communities. The manager of the Co-op in Łútsël K’é has been speaking with my colleague Emily about the “run on the store” that came with losing that supply link, the cost of chartering food from Edmonton, and the uncertainty of when things will change or whether extra support is coming.

7:06 – We have powerful new video from Yellowknife coming up this morning, and I’ll round up our latest reporting in a moment. Don’t forget our live morning show from 8am which you can watch here, and that’s also where you can find video of an update I gave to CBC News Network this morning.

6:59 – Good morning! The sun is up over the Mackenzie in Fort Simpson, the first mug of coffee has disappeared and it looks very much like it’s going to be a Wednesday.