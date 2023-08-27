Live: Sunday updates on the NWT’s wildfire crisis

On this page we’re bringing you the latest throughout Sunday on wildfires threatening Fort Smith, Hay River and Yellowknife.

Heading into Sunday, fire crews in Hay River were preparing for another day of “severe fire activity” and winds that could blow the fire, which is just west of the town, even closer.

Outside Fort Smith, there’s also an anticipation of “increased fire behaviour” on Sunday. The wind is not expected to be quite such a factor outside Yellowknife, though.

Causing more of a storm in Yellowknife is a letter thanking volunteers for helping but asking them to leave, which generated a dismayed reaction from some people involved in building fire breaks and feeding essential workers over the past week.

Others said the time had come to go, while evacuees down south took the move as a sign that there’ll be no swift end to the evacuation.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson.

8:45 – What I have seen online this morning is this message from the fire division at the County of Vermilion River. They are among crews from a dozen-plus communities who have gone to Hay River to help. Firefighter Mic MacDonald alongside the Mannville Tanker from Minburn County Fire Service. Photo: County of Vermilion River

“With fire breaching a containment barrier to the west of Town of Hay River yesterday, the County of Vermilion River – in conjunction with our regional partners at the Minburn County Fire Department, at the request of the Province of Alberta – deployed assets and resources this weekend to provide structural protection and firefighting assistance on the ground alongside NWT Fire, the Canadian Armed Forces, Wainwright Fire & Rescue and other deployed firefighters from across Western Canada,” reads a long but welcome sentence.

“The next 72 hours could be critical,” county fire chief Kirk Hughes is quoted as saying. Hughes is described as a veteran NWT firefighter and Mountie.

“Personally, as a former resident of the NWT, I am proud the county could provide assistance in this dire time,” he states.

8:27 – There is no immediate, definitive overnight update from Hay River but there’s also nothing to suggest any major change. The satellite picture looks relatively quiet inside the town boundary itself, and I’ve seen nothing on social media to suggest the same level of jeopardy as the night before.

8:22 – Good morning from Fort Simpson. If you’re planning on fighting a wildfire today, good luck. If you’re just fighting uncertainty and a strange pit in your stomach, we’ll do what we can to help.