Live: Wednesday updates on the NWT’s wildfire crisis

Yellowknife evacuees await more details on the plan to bring them home, while residents of communities like Hay River and Fort Smith look on as crews continue to battle nearby wildfires.

On this page, we’re bringing you live updates throughout Wednesday as the Northwest Territories’ wildfire crisis continues.

A fire season already expected to cost $100 million or more continues to keep more than 25,000 NWT residents away from their homes.

Yellowknife has begun recalling critical workers but there’s no firm date for the general population to return.

Reporters working on our continuing coverage are Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys, Megan Miskiman, Chloe Williams, Aastha Sethi, Simona Rosenfield, Bill Braden and Hannah Paulson.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson.

8:51 – Overnight report from RCMP:

“Yellowknife RCMP received a few calls for service overnight. RCMP officers continue to patrol Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail. There were no confirmed break-and-enters overnight. RCMP officers remain posted at the Department of Infrastructure checkpoint near Yellowknife. There have been no incidents at the checkpoints that have required police intervention.”

Fort Smith: “Patrols by aircraft have been impeded by heavy smoke which has reduced visibility at the airport. These conditions are evaluated throughout the day to see if a flight is possible.”

Hay River: “Officers from the Hay River detachment have remained in the community and are conducting patrols and assisting people as needed. RCMP officers remain posted at the Department of Infrastructure checkpoint near Enterprise. There have been no incidents at the checkpoints that have required police intervention.”

8:49 – As you probably saw, the territorial state of emergency has been extended. That has no direct bearing on the timing of evacuation orders etc – it’s a separate thing, basically – so don’t worry about the length of the state of emergency having any bearing on when you go home.

7:59 – Over the past couple of weeks, lots of reporters have called me about the situation in the NWT and, in particular, how Meta’s news ban on Facebook and Instagram is affecting things.

This report by Wired involves Cabin Radio, and today’s CBC Front Burner podcast is… well, it’s me, yapping on about infrastructure in the North (asked to explain recent remarks by Premier Caroline Cochrane) and Meta, and the CRTC.

To read more journalism about the NWT fires, Meta and Cabin Radio, check out the list beneath our own latest podcast.

7:40 – There are now multiple NWT Strong merch campaigns to choose from.

7:37 – Premier Caroline Cochrane, federal northern affairs minister Dan Vandal and others will visit the Edmonton evacuation centre later this morning. (We don’t have a reporter in Edmonton but I’ll watch out for any other coverage of anything the premier says.)

7:33 – Some NWT-related reading from The Globe and Mail: Yellowknife ER physician Courtney Howard, Deninu Kue First Nation member and Western University associate professor Nicole Redvers, and Yellowknife family physician Sarah Cook write about how this must be “a moment where we stop, re-evaluate our practices and plan how we will keep Mother Nature – and each other – safer and healthier.”

7:29 – How does being an evacuee affect your taxes? Yellowknife tax consultant Andy Wong explains to my colleague Sarah how evacuation travel works with your northern resident deduction, among other issues.

7:14 – Lots of queries from Fort Smith residents yesterday regarding the GNWT travel payment website wrongly listing the town’s evacuation date. By the looks of it, that has now been fixed. If you are continuing to have trouble claiming for your evacuation travel, let us know (but be aware we will not be able to fix it – the best we can do is let the GNWT know if there’s still an issue affecting a significant number of people).

7:12 – The NWT’s barge resupply season was already suffering from low water levels. Hay River evacuating is just the latest crisis. For Norman Wells, all of these disruptions only underscore the need for an all-season road. Here’s more from my colleague Aastha.

7:03 – Updates from Hay River and Fort Smith will appear as we get them throughout the day. I have no immediate morning news from either town. I know Hay River had no structural losses yesterday, but heavy smoke also meant no aircraft could fly.

We should have a separate Fort Smith report for you from our newsroom a little later.

6:59 – Not to start today on a downer, but it’s worth being realistic about the fires outside Yellowknife. After days of not-a-lot, yesterday was definitely an active fire day and you can see as much from any satellite map you care to examine.

I have not yet seen any suggestion that this resurgence in activity affects any timelines but, even in a best-case scenario, be aware that returning home may mean still putting up with smoky days and a general sense of a wildfire being not overly far away. (The fires are not magically out. They’re huge, alas.)

