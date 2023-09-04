Live: Essential workers start return to Yellowknife

Monday brings the start of a two-day window for essential workers to return to Yellowknife before the general population begins returning on Wednesday.

Dates are still subject to change if highway or wildfire conditions worsen, but the timeline set out by officials on Friday was still in place as of Monday morning.

On this page, we’re bringing you updates throughout the day on travel conditions for essential workers, information for residents planning a return later in the week, and wildfire conditions in Hay River, Fort Smith and elsewhere.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

9:28 – Fort Smith RCMP are “in the process of returning to the community on a full-time basis today,” police just announced.

“This will be assessed moving forward, depending on fire conditions.”

RCMP are already in Yellowknife and Hay River.

9:26 – From Vanessa, who’s an hour outside Whitecourt: “Rain has stopped. Just a haze. Bit smoky.”

9:05 – These photos of the highway in northern Alberta are just in from Candace:

“High Level at 8am and just now. Fog is lifting and just a bit smoky. Traffic isn’t bad, 10 vehicles or so on the highway so far,” Candace writes.

8:39 – New from my colleague Chloe: how a team of Yellowknifers spent weeks feeding hundreds of firefighters and other essential workers in the evacuated city.

I have to tell you, this was an extraordinary read just now. The meals they made! It sounds like a wild ride, from grabbing every last raw ingredient from various Yellowknife pubs and restaurants, down to harvesting zucchinis out of people’s abandoned gardens.

I cannot recommend that article enough. I think you’ll love it, and if you’re from Yellowknife, it’ll make you proud. A few of the photos:

Photo supplied by Jacob Kass

Photo supplied by Franziska Ulbricht

Photo supplied by Franziska Ulbricht

8:26 – From Air Canada to me just now:

“We are currently finalizing the plan to help people return home, taking into account the current need for airlift to the city and our existing capacities. We will resume operations to Yellowknife on Wednesday, September 6 from both Edmonton and Vancouver.

“Our regional partner is in touch with its employees who had to evacuate to coordinate their return to Yellowknife ahead of the resumption of flights. Our price-capping policy on non-stop flights to/from Yellowknife remains in effect during this time.”

8:06 – While the GNWT has said evacuees’ accommodation is being extended until September 8, it appears that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be the room – or even the hotel – you’re in now.

The below letter was just sent across to me. The evacuee who received it called it a “Monday morning surprise.”

“This letter is to inform you that your hotel room at this location will no longer be available as of September 5 and you will need to check out on that date. We will be on-site at this hotel tomorrow, September 4 between 12:00pm and 3:00pm to let you know where you will be moving to on September 5 and beyond. Transportation to your new location will be provided on September 5,” the letter reads.

“A representative from the Government of the Northwest Territories will also be there to answer questions about flight pre-registration and returning home. If you choose, you can also make your own plans to stay with friends or family from September 5 to the date of your departure back to Yellowknife or Northwest Territories.

“We know this move is an inconvenience and will try to support you as much as possible through this challenging time. We thank you for your cooperation and patience.”

7:46 – Much of the NWT is getting a little cooler this week, after sustained hot weather that set records for Yellowknife in both July and August.

The sun rises over the Mackenzie River in Fort Simpson on September 1, 2023. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

7:29 – Where to expect portable washrooms on the road home: “in and around Fort Providence and the Deh Cho Bridge, as well as at North Arm Park and the Rae access road,” the GNWT states.

I am told the Department of Infrastructure has arranged cleaning for the extra portable washrooms being brought in. I think anyone with any experience travelling NWT highways will tell you: bring some toilet paper and any other inventive solution you can think of for handling a less-than-clean roadside outhouse. In my experience, bears generally speaking will not get you if you decide to use nature’s own facilities.

7:22 – I’ve approached Canadian North, Air Canada and WestJet for updates as well, and we’ll follow up with the GNWT at a press conference scheduled for 4pm today.

7:19 – Air Tindi just told me it hopes to resume scheduled flights on Friday this week, which I know is a very important piece of information for various communities.

7:06 – Coming up through Alberta to Yellowknife, you have a clear shot if you’re an essential worker heading out. Highway 1 shows as open on the GNWT highway conditions map and I have no reports of ugly conditions along the way (but it’s also early in the day, so there isn’t much information out there).

If you’re travelling today, please keep me updated. Things I’d like to know:

How your travel through Alberta goes

How you’re handling accommodation if your trip home includes an overnight stay

Whether you find it easy or hard to get gas and other supplies

Highway conditions heading into the NWT past Enterprise to Fort Providence

What happens at the checkpoint outside Behchokǫ̀

We will relay any information you can give us to essential workers behind you who are making the same trip – and your updates may help people planning their returns from Wednesday onward, too. Thank you!

7:04 – I get the feeling it’s going to be a busy week. Happy Labour Day, everybody. If you’re an essential worker heading home, we’ll do our best to help you out along the way. Everyone else: wildfire updates and Yellowknife logistics updates will appear here.