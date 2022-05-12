Live: Hay River and KFN evacuate, thousands displaced

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation are under evacuation orders after a fresh surge of riverwater flooded central areas of the town.

Many evacuees are expected to head for Yellowknife, though others appear to have made for Fort Smith or communities in northern Alberta.

KEY UPDATES:

10:45 – Our reporter Megan Miskiman at Yellowknife’s multiplex:

“Even if people are coming from Hay River to stay with family, officials are asking they still check in with the evacuation centre so they know everyone is safe. The phone number to do that is 1-833-699-0188 or in person here if they haven’t already.

“Staff are asking people to not bring donations as of now. They don’t have the process yet for that and are focusing on people first.

“Evacuees coming here have access to beds, food, medical services, and counselling services for both youth and adults.”

Showers are available either at the fieldhouse or the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

10:36 – A reminder that Hay River’s airport is closed. Canadian North and Air Tindi have each confirmed the indefinite cancellation of their flights to and from the town.

10:31 – The YK Playgroup Association is offering help for families: “Any families displaced coming to Yellowknife with kids can join any of the sessions offered by the YK Playgroup Association for free so their children can play and have some fun while here.”

10:14 – A lot of people are asking how they can volunteer. So far, we don’t have any information. We’ve asked for guidance on that and will bring it to you as soon as we have it.

10:10 – The NWT government said communities’ “worst fears were realized” in a statement, adding the territorial emergency management organization would “continue to monitor and work with communities to address emergency needs, including evacuation centres.”

The territory’s statement added: “To the residents of Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation, we see you and we know that these are incredibly challenging times for you. While we don’t yet know the extent of the damage, as the river continues to flood parts of your communities, our government is committed to ensuring your safety and to providing the support you need.”

The territory, which just this week called for more federal funding to tackle climate change, said the Hay River flooding was “a stark reminder that the impacts of climate change will continue to challenge the resiliency of northerners and the communities we all live in.”

9:59 – If you headed south from Hay River, a vet clinic in Manning, AB is offering assistance with pets.

9:50 – There are still seats available for transport from Enterprise to Yellowknife. Tracy invited anyone needing a ride to come to Cash and Carry in Enterprise.

9:48 – The latest update on river conditions just came in from GNWT hydrologists.

“Ice began to shift yesterday with an ice jam from upstream moving into the downstream ice jam near town. This shift in ice caused water levels to increase rapidly through the Town of Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation,” the update reads.

“Water levels are extremely volatile right now and impacted by ice in the channel. Rapid changes in water levels are possible.

“The upstream gauges on the main stem of the Hay River continue to slowly increase as snowmelt water moves through the system. The smaller upstream tributaries to the Hay River (in Alberta) are starting to decrease.”

9:44 – Hay River’s health centre has moved to an emergency footing. All regular appointments are cancelled, call 875-8050 for urgent matters. Hay River’s health authority said residents of long-term care and supportive living facility Woodland Manor had been moved to the health centre.

9:40 – Julie Green, the NWT’s health minister, said people who had been homeless in Hay River had been taken by bus south to Enterprise.

9:35 – Brad Mapes, at Aurora Wood Pellets in Enterprise, offered room for people to park. Meanwhile, the NWT Power Corporation said its Hay River office would be closed following the evacuation order.

Yellowknife opens multiplex for Hay River evacuees

Yellowknife opens multiplex for Hay River evacuees

Hay River evacuees arriving in Yellowknife are being asked to head directly to the city’s multiplex to register. Hundreds of cots are set up and food is available.

Staff arrived to prepare the multiplex at 2am on Thursday. By 8:30am, around 375 cots had been established in the facility’s two arenas. Officials said around 30 people had arrived at the multiplex by that point.

A bulletin board in the facility’s foyer has been established and will contain important information about services available to evacuees.

The multiplex is otherwise closed to the public, the city said.

Flooding in downtown Hay River. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Early assessments suggest ‘extensive damage’

Overnight flooding has caused “extensive damage throughout the community,” Town of Hay River officials said in a written statement early on Thursday morning.

The town was evacuated late on Wednesday as floodwater reached the downtown, an outcome not previously considered likely. By 6am on Thursday, the water had not subsided.

If anything, the situation was worsening as the morning progressed.

“Another push and release of the ice system is currently occurring through town. Any residents still in the community should be on high ground or take shelter at the community centre,” town officials said shortly after 8am.

“Additional pushes may follow.”

Read more about the scene in Hay River early on Thursday.

Fort Smith resident to host musical fundraiser

Fort Smith resident Andrew Shedden is inviting performers and spectators to a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for Hay River residents affected by flooding.

Shedden will host the open-stage event at Dirty O’Fergies on Friday from 7pm till 11pm.

This will be Shedden’s second year in a row hosting a fundraiser. Last year he was successful in raising around $1,800 for flood-affected residents of Fort Simpson.

NWT matching United Way donations

The Northwest Territories government has pledged to match up to $150,000 in donations to the United Way to support residents affected by flooding this year.

Finance minister Caroline Wawzonek said donating to United Way NWT was “one of the most effective ways” to help those affected by flooding in the NWT.

The territorial government said those funds will be disbursed by a number of organizations providing aid in affected communities.