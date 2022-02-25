Habitat for Humanity seeks family for new Hay River home

Habitat for Humanity NWT has opened its application process for a family to live in the first home to be built by the charity in Hay River.

The project will see a family move into a modular home with at least three bedrooms and one bathroom, according to a news release from the organization.

“There is a huge need for affordable housing in Hay River and we are looking forward to partnering with a local family to purchase their first home,” Dave Hurley, the president of Habitat for Humanity NWT is quoted as saying.

“The increased cost of real estate is making home ownership even further out of reach for working families and purchasing a habitat home provides people the chance to own a brand new, affordable home.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must be Canadian citizens, have children under the age of 18 living at home, and spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing costs. They must also have lived in the NWT for at least two years, have one adult in the home who works full-time year-round, and have a good credit rating.

The selected family will be required to undergo homeownership training and complete 500 hours of volunteer work.

“Families will be able to build equity, make affordable mortgage payments, and can build skills and connect with the local community through volunteer opportunities during their sweat equity contribution,” Hurley said in a statement.

The home will be located at 17-102 Street on Vale Island. The town’s council voted at its January 31 special meeting to sell the lot to the project for $1.

Applications are due by March 21 and can be filled out online.

Online information sessions for interested applicants will be held on March 3, 4 and 5. To sign up for a session, email Habitat for Humanity staff.

Habitat for Humanity NWT is also seeking a family for a new home in Yellowknife this year.

In December, the organization handed over the keys for its Yellowknife and Dettah projects to the Lafferty and Charlo families.