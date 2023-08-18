Live: Yellowknife races to meet noon evacuation deadline

Friday is set to offer a critical 24 hours in the Northwest Territories’ race to evacuate its capital before a wildfire can reach Yellowknife’s city limits.

Around 20,000 residents were told on Wednesday evening to get out by noon on Friday.

Thousands have made the trip by car but around 5,000 people without vehicles are being gradually airlifted to safety, a mission held up by a weather delay on Thursday.

By Thursday evening, 1,500 people had been taken out on mercy flights – and more on scheduled flights, some of which are still running while others have been scrapped.

Flights were continuing late into the evening. Some residents waiting in line, outside a school serving as an airlift registration centre, said they had been there for more than 11 hours.

On Friday, officials said, at least 22 more flights – plus other military flights and some from smaller operators – are expected to keep the procession going. Around 2,000 more people should get out. But the airlift also relies on conditions allowing the airport to operate.

On the road, too, there were signs of a more fraught situation.

By Thursday evening, NWT Fire said pilot cars were guiding vehicles along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife as flames from fire ZF015 approached the road.

“Remember – just because fire reaches the highway or is nearby, does not necessarily mean it is unsafe,” drivers were told by the territorial government.

The head of the fire is 15 kilometres west of the city. Less than a millimetre of rain fell on Thursday, less than had been expected, and “minimal precipitation” is forecast in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, winds from the west and northwest continue to push the fire toward the territorial capital. Both that fire and a separate fire to the northeast could reach the city, and the Ingraham Trail network of cabins and rural homes, by the weekend if conditions are unfavourable, the wildfire agency says.

The evacuation window’s stated deadline is noon on Friday. Flights might have to continue into Saturday, officials said, before everyone is safe.

An aircraft to take remaining hospital patients south to safety will arrive on Friday, officials said, having not materialized on Thursday as expected.

“Real concerns remain,” said environment minister Shane Thompson on Thursday evening. “You could be jeopardizing your safety and that of others,” he warned, if people try to remain in Yellowknife.

Elsewhere, the towns of Hay River and Fort Smith – both evacuated days earlier, though some 200 people remain in Hay River – managed to last a further 24 hours without reported damage from fires mere kilometres away.

Hay River’s fire is 10 kilometres to the south, while the Fort Smith fire is four kilometres to the west.

The communities of Kakisa and Jean Marie River, to the west, also remain under evacuation orders over separate wildfires.

Live updates will appear here on Friday morning.

Our evacuee supports page is here with anything we see that offers assistance to people leaving as they make their way to safety.

Current live reporter: Sarah Pruys

8:58 – Services that are still open in Yellowknife for essential workers who remain in. the city, from the GNWT: Sutherland’s Drugs and the Yellowknife Co-op and Co-op Gas Bar (other gas stations are closed due to lack of staff or gas shortages).

8:54 – We’ve confirmed the Leduc Recreation Centre is full and that evacuees are being directed to Edmonton and Calgary evacuation centres instead.

The City of Edmonton is opening a temporary reception centre at the Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118 Avenue NW in Hall C) on Friday, August 18, at noon. The city is advising evacuees to go directly to the reception centre upon arrival in Edmonton. The centre is providing temporary lodging, food services, clothing, animal care and health care.

The City of Calgary announced they are committed to helping as many as 5,000 evacuees find shelter and additional supports, including mental health supports, according to a news release. A reception centre is being set up at the Calgary International Airport for people flying in, and after 2pm, there will be a reception centre at the Westin Calgary Airport hotel for those driving. Emotional and wellness support teams will also be present. The City is working with partners to accommodate pets with shelter and supplies as needed.

8:46 – We’ve got a message in our inbox from Erica (who is travelling with a parrot) that there are little to no pet-friendly Vrbo or AirBnb places available in Alberta right now.

8:41 – The GNWT says 3,699 southbound vehicles were tracked on the Deh Cho Bridge on Thursday, so the total number of vehicles that have crossed during the first two days of the North Slave evacuation is 5,118.

As the GNWT said, this number does not capture anyone who evacuated to a Tłı̨chǫ community instead of heading south of Fort Providence.

8:33 – We’re aware of an issue with our fire map this morning and working to get it fixed. We’ll keep you updated with any significant changes involving the NWT’s various fires right here.

8:28 – Just in from Emily, who is in Fort Providence: there is a sign on the road saying there is no gas in town at the Northern Store right now, just at Big River Service Centre.

8:03 – “Past Behchokǫ̀. No fire on the highway. Very little traffic so far. Very little smoke. Feeling a sigh of relief! The cat has finally stopped meowing!” Says Tammy, who evacuated from Yellowknife this morning.

We’re relieved to hear highway conditions are looking good this morning.

8:01 – More from Ollie as the GNWT says flights are leaving but nobody’s in line to take them.

7:59 – We just had a call from the GNWT. This is really urgent. If you need a flight out, get down to the school now because there is nobody there and they are ready!

“Flights are going, there is not enough people to get on them,” Ollie was told by phone just now. “Get to Sir John. Flights are going.”

7:41 – I think this is the first evacuating tortoise we’ve seen. This is Pilkington, a red footed tortoise who is visiting Alberta for the first time with Peter.

7:35 – While travelling yesterday, I missed seeing that Kakisa is also evacuating, so I’ve looked at the numbers again and we’re up to approximately 28,940 NWT residents under evacuation order. That’s just over 63 percent of territory’s population.

7:30 – Ollie is handling updating our guide to supports for Yellowknife evacuees – check that page for the latest on flights, evacuation centres, and offers of assistance.

7:27 – “The highway will remain open southbound as long as it is safe to do so,” said NWT Fire on Facebook early this morning, responding to a question asking if Highway 3 will close at noon on Friday (the time when people have been ordered to evacuate by).

7:22 – If you’re just getting on the road from Yellowknife or you’re just reaching safety, let us know the highway conditions whenever it’s safe to do so. Was it smoky? Was there fire? Was there traffic? Was there gas? All information helps those behind you. Email news@cabinradio.ca and let’s get everybody out and safe.

7:21 – The GNWT says the MV Lafferty ferry to Fort Simpson is running all day today until 2am on Saturday to help people getting to Fort Simpson as a safe place. It’ll then reopen at 8am on Saturday.

7:13 – Here’s a photo of High Level at 7am this morning from Brittany. She reports about 50 cars pulled over and slept on the side of the road near the NWT-Alberta border last night before carrying on this morning.

6:57 – New on our website: See the evacuation through the eyes of our reporters and Yellowknife residents. Keep sending your photos and video, when it’s safe to do so, to news@cabinradio.ca.

6:52 – Approximately 63 percent of the NWT population is currently under evacuation order, if we use the most recent community population numbers provided by the NWT Bureau of Statistics. That’s about 28,904 residents, though this number doesn’t account for non-residents such as tourists or people here on short work contracts whose home province is elsewhere and would also be evacuating the NWT right now.

6:42 – For evacuees in Edmonton, we’ve heard the Telus World of Science is offering free admission to all NWT evacuees. They are encouraging people to bring their NWT ID with them to get in, but understand you might not have it in these circumstances.

6:32 – Another shout-out, this time to Red Deer.

Katie says, “I have evacuated to Red Deer and wanted to let you know that they have an incredible evacuation center. There’s great signage, staff are incredibly friendly and everything is seamlessly organized. They are offering evacuees hotels for themselves and pets, free city transportation passes for the bus, free access to all city recreation centers and meal tickets that are accepted at various locations around town. In addition they are providing petsonal hygiene items and items for pets.”

6:30 – Big shout-out to Fort Providence from Jacqueline in our inbox, which I’ll share in full as it will help people know what to expect:

“We can’t say enough great things about the Fort Providence community – they are so organized and keeping the minimal lines for gas running smoothly. We reached the intersection before the turn into Fort Providence just before 6pm, with the Big River Service Center up ahead, and they had community members in high-vis directing the flow of traffic (in the rain).

“They’re stopping and asking each car what they need and if it’s gas, they’re divvying up the cars between the two gas stations: either sending you forward to join the Big River line, or directing some folks to turn into Fort Providence for gas at the Northern Store.

“Once it’s your turn at the Northern Store (just follow the cars), two (of the most pleasant and upbeat) attendants gas you up and give you a piece of paper – take that, park nearby, pay inside (cash only). Super easy. Because they have people directing traffic, the lines for both Big River and for the Northern Store are a bit more equal.”

6:24 – While there were long line-ups for gas at Big River Service Centre in Fort Providence on Thursday, by Thursday night arond 10pm traffic has slowed. The Department of Infrastructure told us their staff had counted just three vehicles waiting around 10pm.

6:21 – Air Tindi said grocery flights and flights to other communities went ahead on Thursday and will continue on Friday and as required into the future, even if Air Tindi can’t be in Yellowknife.

Here’s Chris Reynolds, Air Tindi’s president:

“Air Tindi elected to make the considerable decision to evacuate our employees, families and aircraft early [Wednesday]. We elected to make this grave decision to keep everyone safe, protect our business and ensure that our flight crews, maintenance control, operations control and administration staff were comfortable to evacuate any, and all from Yellowknife as well as continue to support our communities. Unfortunately this caused some disruption in service yesterday, but we are servicing all requests, communities and Yellowknife evacuees [Thursday] and ‘until the bitter end’ as required.”

6:16 – The Territorial Emergency Management Organization (Temo) organized flights for over 200 residents the need extra care, such as dialysis and chemotherapy patients, obstetrics patients in late-term pregnancy, seniors, people with disabilities and vulnerable residents on Thursday.

Temo also has a flight for 171 inmates and corrections officers out of Yellowknife.

6:14 – Late last night we heard from the GNWT that data on Deh Cho Bridge crossings is available once a day.

On Wednesday, August 16, 1,419 vehicles crossed the bridge – but remember the evacuation order only went out at 7:30pm, so that traffic might not be very reflective of the evacuation.

6:08 – Here’s the view at Hutch Lake Campground, says Samuel. Campground fees are being covered for evacuees. The campground is just north of High Level.

6:04 – Good morning! It’s Sarah here, reporting from Calgary starting Friday’s live updates on this page. I’ve got about 40 emails to go through – after clearing my inbox this morning – so I’ll see if there is anything important to share in there.