Live: Tuesday updates on NWT wildfires, Yellowknife return

The return of essential workers to Yellowknife continues on Tuesday in advance of an expected homecoming for thousands of residents on Wednesday.

Key staging posts along the highway, like the small Dehcho community of Fort Providence, are ready to receive a cascade of vehicles in the coming days, many seeking fuel for their lengthy drive.

Portable washrooms, police vehicles and tow trucks with emergency fuel are also being stationed along a route spanning more than 1,000 kilometres for many drivers.

Meanwhile, firefighters are working to “secure the town” of Hay River after days of rain opened a window for real progress against a huge fire that triggered the community’s evacuation more than three weeks ago. Crews are also hard at work in Fort Smith against a complex of fires that has burned since May.

On this page, we’re bringing you updates throughout the day on travel conditions for essential workers, information for residents planning a return later in the week, and wildfire conditions in Hay River, Fort Smith and elsewhere.

Read our quick summary of wildfire threat to get the latest on the fires in less than a minute of reading. And remember to bookmark our homepage for all of our coverage in one place.

Updates appear below, latest first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson

7:30 – If you missed it, in last night’s live coverage we had some useful information from the checkpoint west of Yellowknife. Here’s what to expect:

Vehicles at the checkstop outside Yellowknife on September 4, 2023. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

“Essential workers are asked their name, which gets checked on a list, asked how many are travelling with you (spouse and kid for us) and then free to go,” writes Candace, who crossed the checkpoint on Monday.

“We didn’t receive an official GNWT letter, but did get a notice from the company that they were good to return.

“Super easy, less than five minutes per car at the checkstop. Still lots of people working along the highway after the checkstop, and in several places the speed limit is down to 30 km/h.”

7:24 – The Dettah fire is active on its southern front but hasn’t grown closer to Dettah, Mike Westwick says. No change to the Yellowknife and Ingraham Trail fires.

“We’re going to be managing all these fires all the way till the snow falls,” he says.

Roll on ski season, eh?

7:22 – “We don’t believe fire activity is going to compromise the highway over the next 72 hours,” Mike Westwick continues, reiterating a message from yesterday.

7:21 – “Today we have clear conditions, a little bit cooler, winds from the south-southwest and a decent bit of moisture in the air. That should tamp down fire activity,” NWT Fire’s Mike Westwick just told the CBC.

“Yesterday, even after more than 25 mm of rain, we were seeing torching – when a single tree or small group lights up – in the forest by late morning. That’s testament to the dry conditions this area has been experiencing for a long time. This fire season doesn’t show any sign of stopping.

“If we look at the long-term forecast for next week, we may see temperatures back up beyond 20C. It’s truly extraordinary.”

In Fort Smith, Westwick says work continues to pick off spot fires and strengthen containment lines. “The fire hasn’t progressed closer toward any of the other communities” except the Thebacha area, where it’s now 300 metres or so away, he says.

7:18 – The Town of Hay River has urged evacuees to remain patient as work continues to fight the huge nearby wildfire, saying recent rain was not enough.

7:06 – The air in Enterprise this morning is a moderately grim 269 on our air quality map. (0 is the best, the scale is open-ended and I’ve seen places hit 700 or more in periods of utterly atrocious smoke.)

Fort Providence is a perfectly acceptable 46, here in Fort Simpson we score 26, and Yellowknife’s various air quality monitors are showing anywhere from 11 to 55. We don’t have monitors along Highway 3, though – based on the accounts below, steel yourself for smoke heading toward the city.

For the sake of comparison, the air quality index in Edmonton this morning is about 100, and Calgary is around 170.

7:02 – From Alexandra, who did the Edmonton-Yellowknife drive yesterday: “Lots of smoke, tankers, toilets and RCMP.”

This is the most succinct travel update Cabin Radio has yet received.

Vanessa was a little more loquacious: “Highway was awesome all the way from Edmonton up, despite travelling through the horrible devastation of Enterprise,” she writes.

“After Fort Providence things changed a bit as it was dusk [and we] started coming into smoke. Once we passed the checkpoint, the smoke was really bad in parts and we had to really slow down.”

7:00 – From my colleague Aastha: Fort Smith’s residents have been gone for more than three weeks, but there are still plenty of dogs – and other pets – in the town that need to be fed and exercised. Meet the volunteers keeping four-legged residents alive.

Anna Gervais’ dog, Yogi, on the day wildfires turned Fort Smith’s sky red. Photo: Anna Gervais

6:54 – Cameron’s Mobile Mechanic Service says on Facebook it is now patrolling the highway from Fort Providence to Enterprise with emergency gas and towing capability.

If you see anyone stranded or needing assistance in that area, call 867-765-8914 or 587-334-5653 when safe to do so and the company will be able to help them.

6:51 – Coming up this morning, CBC North has a Q&A show with the City of Yellowknife and GNWT at 7:30am. Then, Cabin Radio’s live video morning show starts at 8am. We’ll have an update from Emily in Edzo on the show, after doing the drive from Fort Simpson yesterday.

(To get around Meta's ban on news, the live video show appears via my Facebook profile. All being well, I'll be back in our Yellowknife studios for Thursday morning, and that morning's show will mark a return to our regular audio live stream – where you'll get news, chat and quality music like our evacuation playlist.)

6:46 – Highways update: you have a clear shot from Alberta to Yellowknife right now, with Highway 1 and Highway 3 both open, no issues reported.

Highway 7 remains closed south of Fort Liard. I think we might get some movement on that this morning but as of this moment, both Highway 7 to the BC border and Highway 77 on the other side are showing as closed.

6:39 – This is my last morning live-texting from Lady Slipper Lodge in Fort Simpson. We’ve been writing these things minute by minute for more than three weeks now. That is hard for me to grasp.

Today, I’ll be handing over the live to Emily Blake in Edzo from mid-morning, then relocating to Fort Providence. As the window opens for Yellowknife’s general population to return tomorrow, I’ll give you initial updates from Fort Providence then head to Yellowknife when it’s safe to do so, to give you a sense of the journey and how the city is looking. Stand by for that.

First, we have some more essential workers to get safely back in the hutch today.